PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a missing 81-year-old woman who was last seen in Pikesville.
Baltimore County Police say Cecille Canton was last seen Friday on the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road. Canton is 5-foot-4 and 107 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red dress with a white shawl.
Officials say she needs medication for a cognitive condition.
Police said she might be heading to an airport. Anyone with information on Canton is asked to call 911 or the Towson Precinct at 410-887-2361.
#MISSING: 81 yr-old Cecille Canton,5'4,107lbs, Ls today in the 1800 blk of Reisterstown Rd wearing a red dress with a white shaw. Needs meds for cognitive condition. May be heading to BWI or an airport. If seen/ have info please call 911 or #TowsonPrecinct at 410-887-2361. ^DJM pic.twitter.com/gfI5Ri4GGh
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 21, 2021