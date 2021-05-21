COVID LATESTMaryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Missing person, Missing woman, Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a missing 81-year-old woman who was last seen in Pikesville.

Baltimore County Police say Cecille Canton was last seen Friday on the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road. Canton is 5-foot-4 and 107 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red dress with a white shawl.

Officials say she needs medication for a cognitive condition.

Police said she might be heading to an airport. Anyone with information on Canton is asked to call 911 or the Towson Precinct at 410-887-2361.

