By CBS Baltimore Staff
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police released the body-worn camera video, audio from redacted 911 calls and radio transmission from the day 56-year-old Everton Brown shot and killed three of his neighbors in Woodlawn. Police then shot and killed Brown.

Police were called to the 7500 block of Maury Road around 6:40 a.m. on May 8 for a report of a fire and active shooting. Witnesses said when the first officer arrived on scene he was met with gunfire, police said.

According to officials, Brown set fire to his home, before opening fire on his neighbors. He murdered three people and injured one more.

Officer Irwin, Officer Norton, Officer Davis and Officer Becketts remain on routine administrative leave as this case remains under investigation.

