WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police released several edited body-worn camera videos from officers who responded after a neighbor’s rampage on Maury Road in Woodlawn two weeks ago.

In the videos from May 8, Everton Brown’s townhome is engulfed in flames as officers arrive.

Some of the images from body camera video Baltimore County police released today from an incident in Woodlawn 2 weeks ago that left 3 neighbors and the suspect dead. @wjz https://t.co/UdGi0l6A7P pic.twitter.com/qQcJvTkqF9 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 21, 2021

Police said he set that fire and killed three of his neighbors. They said Brown ambushed Sara Alacote and Ismael Quintanilla inside of their home, then shot Sagar Ghimire who was outside.

Fundraiser for surviving 17yo son whose parents were murdered in the Woodlawn shooting rampage Saturday. https://t.co/VlCgJSOe31 @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 10, 2021

In the first video, Officer Irwin (police do not provide the first names of officers) leaves his patrol vehicle, and you immediately hear gunfire.

Officers who arrived on the scene shot back at Brown. After a tense few minutes, at least one officer’s bullets hit Brown. He collapses and later dies at the hospital.

Neighbors said Brown had harassed them for years. Several told WJZ he was paranoid and aggressive towards them. Brown had several peace orders taken out against him since he moved to the community and one was still active.

One neighbor described Brown as a “ticking time bomb.“ Others told Helgren they had repeatedly complained about him to the homeowners’ association and law enforcement for more than 20 years.

In YouTube videos Brown posted, he expressed his belief that the FBI had his home under surveillance. He even protested in front of The White House and sued the FBI in 2012. A federal judge dismissed it—finding no evidence of that surveillance.

Police told WJZ they responded to more than one hundred previous calls for service at his home over the past 3 decades, many initiated by Brown himself. The police chief said Brown was likely suffering from some sort of mental illness.

“As with similar cases, Officer Irwin, Officer Norton, Officer Davis and Officer Becketts remain on routine administrative leave as this case remains under investigation,” Baltimore County police said in a statement Friday.

WJZ previously reported on 911 calls from frightened neighbors who watched the terrifying encounter unfold. Some were aware of Brown and his past behavior.

The family of Sagar Ghimire told WJZ earlier this month, they are devastated by his murder. Ghimire was a 24-year-old Nepalese immigrant who recently moved to Woodlawn to continue his college education.

www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-maryland-shooting-victims

“He was a very kind and generous person. He would always take care of his family first,“ his cousin Karan Ghimire told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren of Sagar.

Sagar’s uncle Kaptan Ghimire said the family is still in shock. “He was our bright light.”

“I’m very thankful for the officers who came and took action, but at the same time, this could’ve been avoided,“ Ghimire’s cousin Kanchan Ghimire told Hellgren. “We’ve lost a brother, son, a friend. He was the backbone of this family. For me, I am more angry… If someone is complaining that this guy has a mental illness, how come nobody questioned him when he was buying the weapon?“

Maryland State Police said Brown legally owned two handguns purchased in 1989 and 2007.

“He did not have a Handgun Qualification License (HQL), which has been needed for purchasing, transferring, or renting a regulated firearm since October 1, 2013. He did not need an HQL for regulated firearms he purchased prior to October 1, 2013,” an agency spokesperson wrote to WJZ.

More from state police on Everton Brown’s weapons. Baltimore Co police say he killed 3 of his neighbors in Woodlawn Saturday. https://t.co/Vp5Mz1vaKC @wjz pic.twitter.com/UF9dqWzdKw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 11, 2021

On Friday, piles of debris still remained where the homes once stood. Police said they are committed to an exhaustive investigation into all of their past contacts with Brown.

Watch the body camera video below: