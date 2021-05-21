BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released three body-worn camera and foxtrot videos Friday in the shooting of an armed robbery suspect on the night of May 13.

Officers were conducting an investigation around 9:06 p.m. in East Baltimore into a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery. They found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot in the 200 block of E. Biddle Street.

In the video, you can see officers approaching the vehicle to speak with the driver.

“Hey, Let me see your hands,” the officer is heard saying.

But the driver turns on the ignition and drives off, accelerating, just as Officer Thomas Smith arrived at the scene. The driver is seen striking Smith head-on. Smith fired his weapon two times into the front windshield of the SUV and struck 19-year-old Corey Dixon in the left hand and shoulder.

Police said Dixon continued to flee and struck a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of E. Preston Street. He bailed out of the car and ran, but was taken into custody a short time later. Dixon was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was treated and released for his injuries.

Officer Smith was also taken to Hopkins for treatment of his injuries.

Dixon was charged with second-degree assault and numerous traffic violations. Additionally, he is a person of interest in other cases as police continue to investigate a number of related incidents.

Smith is an Eastern District Patrol trainee and has served with the police department since July 2020.