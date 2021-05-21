COVID LATESTMaryland To Give Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents, $2M In Total Prize Money
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:bowie bulldogs, Bowie State University, class of 2021, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Graduation, hbcu, Health, hybrid graduation, in-person commencement, Maryland News, Stacey Abrams

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Bowie State University honored its graduates in the school’s first-ever hybrid commencement ceremony on Friday.

Bowie State had nearly 700-degree recipients attend the ceremony. Stacey Abrams was the graduation speaker.

The hybrid ceremony only allowed graduates to enter the Bulldog stadium. A limited number of family members were able to watch from designated areas on the campus lots.

This is the first in-person ceremony the university has held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

