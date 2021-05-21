BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Bowie State University honored its graduates in the school’s first-ever hybrid commencement ceremony on Friday.
Bowie State had nearly 700-degree recipients attend the ceremony. Stacey Abrams was the graduation speaker.
The hybrid ceremony only allowed graduates to enter the Bulldog stadium. A limited number of family members were able to watch from designated areas on the campus lots.
This is the first in-person ceremony the university has held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.