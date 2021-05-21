ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline as 443 new covid-19 cases and 14 more deaths were reported Friday, according to data from the state health department.
More than 2.67 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 2.07%. It's the lowest positivity rate on record since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations went down by 34, now at 521 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 379 are in acute care and 142 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 457,527 total confirmed cases and 8,782 deaths.
There are 2,713,830 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,808,553 doses so far. Of those, 3,094,723 are first doses with 27,730 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,490,814 are second doses, 36,556 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 223,016 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 2,176 in the last day.
The state reports 67.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,963
|(207)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,590
|(599)
|14*
|Baltimore
|65,225
|(1,482)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,512
|(1,083)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,199
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,326
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,415
|(234)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,259
|(137)
|2*
|Charles
|10,757
|(193)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,810
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,704
|(316)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,024
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,479
|(273)
|5*
|Howard
|19,147
|(227)
|6*
|Kent
|1,344
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,645
|(1,493)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,689
|(1,463)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,976
|(45)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,996
|(124)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,592
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,147
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,500
|(278)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,612
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,616
|(98)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(44)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,638
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,112
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|83,917
|(40)
|1*
|30-39
|78,380
|(97)
|6*
|40-49
|68,227
|(255)
|5*
|50-59
|68,134
|(741)
|28*
|60-69
|45,369
|(1,469)
|18*
|70-79
|24,921
|(2,230)
|40*
|80+
|15,829
|(3,939)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|239,302
|(4,246)
|92*
|Male
|218,225
|(4,536)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|141,524
|(3,135)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|11,059
|(301)
|8*
|White (NH)
|161,627
|(4,427)
|98*
|Hispanic
|69,249
|(790)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,358
|(87)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,710
|(42)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.