By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stray, dead cat found in the Belair-Parkside neighborhood Tuesday tested positive for rabies, the Baltimore City Health Department Office of Animal Control said.

The cat was found on the 3800 block of Parkside Drive. If you think you came in contact with the cat, call the Office of Acute Communicable Diseases at 410-396-4436 during regular business hours, or 410-396-3100 after hours.

Animal Control said rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It’s usually spread to people by saliva getting into an open wound or through another opening.

If you’re bitten or exposed to an animal you think might be rabid, flush the wound with soap and water and contact medical services.

