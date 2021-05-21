FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Federick County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that they will not pursue charges of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Bryan Selmer that happened in October of 2020.

Selmer was fatally shot by police following a 2-state pursuit. Officials said Selmer and another man, David Leatherman, led police on a chase that began in Pennsylvania before entering Frederick County, where the duo crashed.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office completed its review of the case on May 19 and said that they would not pursue any criminal charges on the 2 officers involved. The office said that the officer’s actions were justified.

Leatherman, who was wanted for attempted murder in Hanover, Pennsylvania, reportedly stole a family member’s white truck, which a police officer spotted in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, and began following.

After crossing into Maryland on U.S. Highway 15, the duo drove as far south as Thurmont before heading back north and eventually crashing near Route 140 in Emmitsville.

During the chase, one of the suspects opened fire on pursuing officers, disabling a squad car from the Cumberland Township Pennsylvania Police Department near Mount Saint Mary’s University, officials said. The officer inside was not hurt.

After crashing in the median of U.S. Highway 15, they fled on foot. Leatherman ended up in the Emmet Gardens housing area where a Pennsylvania State Trooper and a Frederick County deputy confronted him.

The sheriff’s office said shots were fired but did not say who fired first. Neither officer nor Leatherman was hurt, and Leatherman was taken into custody.

Selmer was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was pronounced dead.