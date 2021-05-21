BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating after a house fire in Bowie displaces a family and causes over $200 thousand in damages on Thursday evening.
Prince George's County Fire Department responded to 4400 blk of Cape Cod Circle just before 7 p.m. for a reported structure fire. Once on the scene, officials located a 2 story townhome with heavy flames coming from the first floor.
Approx 6:50pm #PGFD units responded to 4400 blk of Cape Cod Cir in Bowie for a structure fire w/report of people possibly trapped. Upon arrival, crews found 2-story middle-of-row townhouse w/heavy fire on the 1st floor and from the rear of home. Occupants self-evacuated. (More) pic.twitter.com/SnEfm6joSb
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) May 20, 2021
There were initial reports that people were trapped inside but fire officials confirmed the residents had already self-evacuated before their arrival. Investigators said the home had working smoke alarms, however, at this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown. There is an estimated $200 thousand in property damage.
The Office of Emergency Management is assisting those that were displaced.
UPDATE Bowie Fire: # of displaced occupants is 2 adults & 3 children. Earlier figure was incorrect. Fire Investigators: home had WORKING SMOKE ALARMS; property damage estimate $200K; cause undetermined. Here's earlier synopsis with #PGFD Vol. Assist. Chief Riley. Chopper @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/6FANLGb31n
— Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) May 21, 2021