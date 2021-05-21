ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) –– Howard County Executive, Calvin Ball, has signed an Executive Order reinstating any previously suspended effects of deadlines as of July 1.
This action overturns the previous 2 orders that suspended the effects of certain due dates regulated by Howard County during the county's declared state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ball previously signed the orders after the Governor permitted local governments to suspend the effects of certain deadlines up to 30 days following the termination of the individual county's state of emergency.
However, in March, Governor Hogan revoked the authority previously given to local governments and required effects of all deadlines and due dates to be reinstated no later than June 30.
Businesses and residents should be aware of this new order. Anyone with questions should contact departments for more information regarding the suspension of deadlines.