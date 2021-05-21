BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The home base at our Lady of Hope Saint Luke School rarely sees this many players, however, Friday’s kickball tournament was completely different.

“It’s so much fun!,” said Thomas Peisinger, a Student at Lady Hope.

Police officers, professional athletes and elementary school students all joined together for an event that was much more than just a game.

“It’s a little a bit outta the norm to see a cop run around bases like this — playing kickball it’s a little kinda weird? But you know, it’s fun,” said Peisinger.

“This is seal games! It’s the inaugural year for seal games,” said Sean Casey.

Organized by Sargent Casey to foster a relationship between children and their community leaders, seal games stand for “Student Engaging Athletes and Law Enforcement.”

“It gives the kids an opportunity to see us not in uniform. It gives, you know, the person behind the badge,” said Casey.

“Getting to see kids interacting with our police officers this way is just so heartwarming,” said Chief Hyatt.

Former Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Blast Players also join along in the fun.

“I haven’t done kickball in a long time but playing for the blast I represent something and I’m in that position to maybe do something or make a difference,” said Victor France, a Baltimore Blast Player.

While there may not be a surprise which team is winning, no one is really keeping score.

“There’s more going on here than just a kickball game for sure,” said Harry Swayne, former Ravens Player. “These are the kind of things, these activities, heal our community from the stuff that we’ve been through.”