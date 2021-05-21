BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority explained how drivers can pay video tolls online simply by entering their license plate number.
DriveEzMD is now live and MDTA is encouraging motorist who has traveled Maryland toll roads without an EZPass or Pay-By-Plate account to search for video tolls.
Pay-By-Plate is a new payment option to pay Maryland tolls. After creating your account, tolls are automatically billed to your registered credit card each time you use a Maryland toll. It may be used on vehicles with 10 axles or less.
Drivers can view their tolls by clicking on "Pay Tolls" and entering vehicle information. If your vehicle is not in the system, DriveEZMD is telling customers to stay tuned because additional video toll transactions will be posted.
To check your license plate, you can visit the site here.