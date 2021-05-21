BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in West Baltimore Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Calverton Heights Avenue for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, they found 3 male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim's ages 23, 31 and 49. They were transported to area hospitals and the 31-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.