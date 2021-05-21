BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — BARCS Animal Shelter said a dog with a severed trachea was rushed to the emergency room for operation Thursday night.
Pickles, as she was named by responders, survived the night, but BARCS said she has a long road to recovery. The animal shelter is asking for donations to maintain Pickles’ health.READ MORE: 81-Year-Old Woman With Cognitive Condition Reported Missing From Pikesville Area
As of 3 p.m. Friday, a post seeking donations to care for Pickles and other dogs in the shelter amassed nearly $1000. Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, pledged to match all donations through Friday.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
BARCS officials say a resident in the Winchester neighborhood spotted Pickles and called Animal Control, who rushed Pickles to the vet. She is recovering in BARCS’ Medical Wing, where she will need daily medication, wound checks, and bandage changing.
Officials suspect the wound, which was a laceration along the bottom of her neck, was the result of a deeply embedded dog collar.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Release Body Camera Video Of Shooting Of Armed Robbery Suspect Corey Dixon
Animal Control is seeking more information on Pickles. If you might have information on Pickles or how she was injured, call 410-396-4689.