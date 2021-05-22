COVID LATESTHospitalizations Drop Below 500, 2.74M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMMajor Crimes
    03:05 AMEntertainment Tonight
    04:00 AMThe World Is Yours
    04:30 AMOn the Spot
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Federal Investigation, Fraud, Scams

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal authorities in Maryland have seized the domain name of a website accused of fraudulently offering to sell COVID-19 vaccines.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Maryland says “COVIDReliefSociety.org” is the 10th virus fraud-related domain name that it has seized since the pandemic began.

READ MORE: Man Injured After SUV Crashes Into Hampden Home

In a news release on Thursday, prosecutors say the website promised same-day delivery of COVID-19 vaccines anywhere in the world but actually collected visitors’ personal information to launch phishing attacks and deploy malware.

The site now bears a message that the federal government has seized it.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 17 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations Drop Below 500

“In a time when we are urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19, it is reprehensible that fraudsters are trying to prey on unsuspecting residents and their families,” acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said in a statement.

Investigators believe the site’s domain name was created in December. It included an image of what appeared to be a screen capture of vaccine developer Moderna’s website and trademarked logo, according to prosecutors.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Block Party Celebrates Lives Lost Over Past Year

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)