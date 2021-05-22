ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) – Freshman midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis cap their first year by climbing the 20-foot Herndon Monument to replace their plebe hat with an upperclassman’s hat.
Participants say it was a good way to close a tough year marked by Covid-19.
“I think it made us closer together and more unified and cooperative with each other. That definitely helped us through this moment,” one said.
Participating midshipmen all had to be vaccinated for Covid before the climb.
Midshipman Michael Lancaster, 19 of Signal Mountain, Tenn., was the plebe who replaced the cap. Lancaster is a member of the 14th Company, which also won this year’s Sea Trials, a day-long series of tests designed to show the plebes’ endurance.
This year’s Herndon climb was 3 hours and 41 minutes, one of the longest in academy history. In case you’re wondering, the obelisk is greased with vegetable shortening.
