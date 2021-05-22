SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) – The State Fire Marshal’s office and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are jointly investigating a fire that left one person dead in Salisbury Friday.
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department and other nearby departments arrived at a home on fire in the 28000 block of Glastonbury Drive just before 7 a.m., the state fire marshal's office said. Firefighters entered the home and found a victim. The office did not indicate the victim's gender or age.
About 30 firefighters brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. No firefighters were injured.
The victim was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore to determine the identity and cause of death, according to a statement from the office.
The victim was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore to determine the identity and cause of death, according to a statement from the office.

The office said a joint investigation with the state police's homicide unit is standard procedure following a fatal fire.