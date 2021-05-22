BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Nearly 400 gallons of wastewater overflowed the sewer in the 700 block of Yale Avenue near the Gwynns Falls Saturday, according to the Baltimore Department of Public Works.
DPW is advising the public to avoid direct contact with the receiving waters, considered to be impaired. The waters may not be suitable for swimming or other recreation activities, according to DPW.READ MORE: Man Injured After SUV Crashes Into Hampden Home
The data about the incident may be revised as more information becomes available.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 17 Deaths Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations Drop Below 500
DPW is working on improving the sewer system as part of a $2 billion consent decree program.
For additional information regarding potential health impacts, visit the DPW page or call 410-396-4428. For additional information pertaining to a specific overflow, please call 410-545-6541.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Block Party Celebrates Lives Lost Over Past Year