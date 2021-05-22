COVID LATESTHospitalizations Drop Below 500, 2.74M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Department of Public Works, Gwynns Falls, Sewage Overflow, Yale Avenue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Nearly 400 gallons of wastewater overflowed the sewer in the 700 block of Yale Avenue near the Gwynns Falls Saturday, according to the Baltimore Department of Public Works.

DPW is advising the public to avoid direct contact with the receiving waters, considered to be impaired. The waters may not be suitable for swimming or other recreation activities, according to DPW.

The data about the incident may be revised as more information becomes available.

DPW is working on improving the sewer system as part of a $2 billion consent decree program.

For additional information regarding potential health impacts, visit the DPW page or call 410-396-4428. For additional information pertaining to a specific overflow, please call 410-545-6541.

CBS Baltimore Staff