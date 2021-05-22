BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Not only are Maryland’s numbers for Covid infections decreasing, but the state’s push to get more people vaccinated has also been really successful so far.
More than 2.7 million Marylanders are now fully vaccinated. But if you still need to get your shot, there is a new way to find out where to get one.
Starting Monday, you can text 438829 and receive an instant message where vaccines are near you.
You will also be offered a free ride to and from your Covid shot.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.