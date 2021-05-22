WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) – A Waldorf couple is among five defendants arrested last week and charged federally for allegedly conspiring to distribute controlled substances, including oxycodone and oxymorphone, according to a statement from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the complaint, the following people were arrested last week:

Monica Raynette Clark, 31, of Waldorf;

Michael Tyrone Scott III, 28, of Waldorf;

Lisa Ann Lewis, 41, of Smithsburg;

Mildred Taylor, 67, of Stephenson, W. Va,; and

Jason James Johnson, 41, of Kermit, W. Va.

The sixth defendant, Larry Nathaniel Waller, 48, of Williamson, W. Va., is in West Virginia state custody on pending charges, according to the statement.

Clark was the office manager of Memorial Care in Woodbridge, Va., and before that, at the Washington D.C. Spine Center, which closed in August 2019. According to the statement, she was neither a doctor, nor did she have a Drug Enforcement Administration number, and since she was not authorized to prescribe controlled substances, she allegedly forged prescriptions for opioids using prescription pads from the clinics’ doctors and sold them to users like Waller, Taylor, Johnson and Lewis. Scott was romantically involved with Clark and allegedly helped sell the forged prescriptions, according to the statement.

The criminal complaint affidavit also alleges that Waller, Johnson, Taylor and Lewis bought prescriptions for themselves and others. Authorities allegedly discovered text messages between Clark and the four arranging for the purchase of forged opioid prescriptions, according to the statement.

Clark allegedly used several different phones to sell the prescriptions and told customers to use specific pharmacies, according to the statement. At one point, she told an undercover agent to claim a fake work injury to obtain the prescriptions, according to the statement. Further, the complaint alleges that Clark later arranged to sell forged prescriptions to the undercover agent. Clark and the undercover agent exchanged conversations in which Clark details meeting dates and times, the price for forged prescriptions, and a deviance in sales methodology as clients began to be compromised by police, according to the statement.

If convicted, the defendants face maximum sentences of 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.