OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Several blocks near the Ocean City boardwalk were shut down Saturday afternoon after a worker was injured after falling off a building.
The initial call was made at 5:27 p.m. for a report of a medical emergency, said Ashley Miller, Ocean City Police Department deputy communications manager.
Fire and Police crews responded to the 10th block of 8th street in Ocean City.
A worker was installing roof flashing on top of one of the buildings when he was injured and then fell off the building, Miller said.
First responders transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police and fire crews shut down Baltimore Avenue from 6th to 8th streets during the investigation.
