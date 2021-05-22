COVID LATESTHospitalizations Drop Below 500, 2.74M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Ocean City, Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City Maryland, Worcester County, worker injured

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Several blocks near the Ocean City boardwalk were shut down Saturday afternoon after a worker was injured after falling off a building.

The initial call was made at 5:27 p.m. for a report of a medical emergency, said Ashley Miller, Ocean City Police Department deputy communications manager.

READ MORE: Waldorf Couple Among Six Charged In Alleged Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Fire and Police crews responded to the 10th block of 8th street in Ocean City.

A worker was installing roof flashing on top of one of the buildings when he was injured and then fell off the building, Miller said.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired Near UMD College Park

First responders transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police and fire crews shut down Baltimore Avenue from 6th to 8th streets during the investigation.

MORE NEWS: State Offers Text Number To Find Vaccine Clinic Locations

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff