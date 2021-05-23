WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced Friday that Regency Furniture Stadium will be hosting games at full capacity and that the mask mandates for fully vaccinated fans has been lifted.
Effective immediately, the number of available tickets for each game will reflect this increase. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the stadium, and fans that haven't been fully immunized with the Covid-19 vaccine are still required to wear face coverings at all times.
The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, in which the Blue Crabs play, had hoped for full capacity when officials decided to push back the start date of their 2021 championship season, according to a Blue Crabs statement. The change was implemented in keeping with the Center for Disease Control's new capacity guidelines.
"We weren't going to make this move until we had the data to ensure our fans' safety. With vaccination rates soaring, particularly in Maryland, and the CDC's newest guidelines, it's finally time to open our stadium up to 100% capacity," said Courtney Knichel, Blue Crabs general manager.