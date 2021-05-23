BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland-based candy shop is selling chocolate-covered cicadas for the brave people who want to make the most out their emergence.

Chouquette Chocolates is selling the cicadas, dipped in either milk or dark chocolate, online, but they also posted a recipe for anyone wanting to try one.

Here’s the recipe, according to Chouquette Chocolates:

Gather new cicadas into jar Freeze Boil for 10 seconds Sprinkle with oil and spice of your choice Airfry for 3 mins Cool and cover with chocolates Enjoy?

Green Farmacy Garden also offered guests to eat chocolate-covered cicadas as well this weekend.

At Cicadafest this weekend, people could try a number of different preparations of the noisy bugs.

Guest could try cicadas air-fried, grilled during the event that celebrated Brood X.

According to one Johns Hopkins professor, eating cicadas is good for the environment.

“They’re a lot like shrimp. They’re like tree shrimp,” said Jessica Fanzo, the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Global Food Policy and Ethics.

“We’re in the middle of climate change. Insects they’re a great alternative source to other animal source foods, which for example cows which are producing a lot of greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

Fanzo said anyone interested in trying a cicada should pick out the female nymphs, while they are still white and fresh out of the ground, then freeze them in a bag. When ready to try them, boil them for two minutes and then cook them to your liking.

“You can roast them in the oven, put some salt and pepper on there, some Old Bay seasoning on them,” said Fanzo.

Billions of cicadas from Brood X are emerging from their subterranean homes as temperatures warm up in the eastern United States. They’ll spend the final days of their lives mating and making a tremendous racket as males work to attract females.

It’s is expected to be the largest emergence event since 2004.