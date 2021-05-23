COVID LATEST17 Deaths Reported Sunday, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 244 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate continued to decline, according to data from the state health department.

More than 2.76 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 2.03%. It’s the lowest positivity rate on record since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations went down by 36, now at 454 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 328 are in acute care and 126 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 458,292 total confirmed cases and 8,816 deaths.

There are 2,764,093 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,892,669 doses so far. Of those, 3,128,576 are first doses with 15,764 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,538,365 are second doses, 19,979 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 225,728 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 1,271 in the last day.

The state reports 67.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,977 (207) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,630 (602) 14*
Baltimore 65,395 (1,492) 36*
Baltimore City 52,672 (1,091) 23*
Calvert 4,207 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,333 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,454 (234) 5*
Cecil 6,262 (138) 2*
Charles 10,780 (194) 2*
Dorchester 2,820 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,718 (316) 9*
Garrett 2,028 (62) 1*
Harford 16,506 (276) 5*
Howard 19,166 (229) 6*
Kent 1,346 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,698 (1,495) 46*
Prince George’s 84,790 (1,464) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,981 (46) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,006 (125) 0*
Somerset 2,600 (38) 0*
Talbot 2,152 (37) 0*
Washington 14,523 (278) 3*
Wicomico 7,629 (153) 0*
Worcester 3,619 (98) 1*
Data not available 0 (45) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,725 (3) 0*
10-19 47,214 (6) 1*
20-29 84,046 (40) 1*
30-39 78,512 (98) 6*
40-49 68,323 (259) 5*
50-59 68,234 (743) 28*
60-69 45,435 (1,476) 18*
70-79 24,962 (2,239) 40*
80+ 15,841 (3,950) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 239,721 (4,269) 92*
Male 218,571 (4,547) 99*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 141,972 (3,150) 70*
Asian (NH) 11,074 (303) 8*
White (NH) 161,871 (4,442) 98*
Hispanic 69,337 (790) 15*
Other (NH) 21,380 (88) 0*
Data not available 52,658 (43) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff