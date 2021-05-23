COVID LATEST17 Deaths Reported Sunday, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Down
By Vic Carter
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, ghost guns, Illegal guns

Illegal guns. They’re easier to get and because of technology — harder to trace.

As the numbers rise, how can the so called ghost guns be stopped?

“The decision to pull the trigger is not made when the trigger is pulled,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “The decision to pull the trigger is actually made when a person puts their hand on the gun and walks out the door.”

On Monday at 11 p.m., WJZ’s Vic Carter takes you inside the fight against illegal guns in Baltimore.

 

