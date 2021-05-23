COVID LATEST17 Deaths Reported Sunday, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore fire officials were on the scene of a reported house fire in Fell Point on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported on Fleet Street near the Royal Farms.

Officials are still working to confirm how the fire started. There are no reported injuries at this time.

