BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore fire officials were on the scene of a reported house fire in Fell Point on Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported on Fleet Street near the Royal Farms.READ MORE: Nationals Send Orioles To 6th Straight Defeat, 6-5
Officials are still working to confirm how the fire started. There are no reported injuries at this time.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowREAD MORE: Maryland Zoo Announces Hatching Of Trumpeter Swans
House fire on Fleet St. in Fells Point next to Royal Farms. Fleet is cut off. Still working to confirm exactly what happened. @wjz pic.twitter.com/jYSVocLN80
— Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) May 23, 2021MORE NEWS: Baltimore Humane Society Seeks Foster Volunteers To Bottle-Feed Kittens