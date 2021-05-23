PARKTON, Md. (WJZ) – An Aberdeen woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Parkton, Baltimore County Police said.
Jody Lynn Seibert, 62, was driving a Ford Branco westbound in the 20800 block of Old York Road just before 5:30 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado tried to pass traffic traveling eastbound, police said.
As both vehicles veered off the road to avoid crashing, the Silverado hit the Bronco, causing it to hit a tree, police said. Seibert suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, police said.
The other driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The department's Crash Investigation Team is still determining the factors involved in the crash and did not identify the driver of the Silverado.