HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Havre De Grace Police are investigating after a man called and threatened to kill a police officer on Sunday.
Officer responded to the 400 block of Village Drive where they found a man sitting in his vehicle. As officers attempted to make contact, he tried to run them over several times. He then fled the scene.
The suspect drove to the Havre De Grace Police Department and drove his vehicle through the front doors of the station into the lobby. He then exited his vehicle and attempted to attack officers.
Officers were able to tase and arrest him. He was taken to Harford memorial hospital.
The police building sustained severe damage. No officers or staff were injured.
The suspect is facing numerous criminal charges. A full investigation is still pending.
