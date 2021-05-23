BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID numbers are at their lowest point since the start of the pandemic, with the positivity rate sitting at 2 percent and fewer people being admitted to the hospital. This can be accredited to the state’s widespread vaccine efforts.

“I do see us as a leader,” said Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force.

General Janeen Birckhead is the head of Maryland’s vaccine equity task force. She said the key to their success has been following the data. It tells them how communities are doing and where their teams need to go next.

She also said simply getting out into the community is incredibly important.

“Today, here we’re at CASA and I have people who speak Spanish in our ranks who are being those out speaking the language and meeting people where they are and we will have to continue to do that on the local level,” said Birckhead.

At Baltimore’s Kennedy Krieger Institution, there are sensory-friendly drive-through vaccine stations, designed especially for people with disabilities and those with complex medical conditions.

“Our population is at significant risk for complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jacqueline Stone, Chief Clinical Officer Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Dr. Jacqueline Stone is the Chief Clinical Officer. She’s joined by behavioral support staff and child life specialists. They help walk people through the process and to ease any concerns.

“So being able to offer this vaccination as others have received across the State of Maryland, we are absolutely thrilled to do so today,” Stone said.

One of the vaccine recipients is Antonio Wood Jr. – joined by his mom Michelle.

“I’m very happy that we’re getting the vaccination and will be protected from the COVID-19,” said Michelle.

Kennedy Krieger planned to vaccinate about 300 people on Sunday. They will host another clinic on June 13, primarily focused on second dose shots.