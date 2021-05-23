COVID LATEST17 Deaths Reported Sunday, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Equalizer
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By RICH DUBROFF
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, baseball game, Camden Yards, mlb, Nationals, Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning and the Washington Nationals immediately erased an early three-run deficit, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 to complete a three-game sweep.

Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals, and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 4-all tie. Alex Avila doubled twice and scored the go-ahead run.

Patrick Corbin labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, and Brad Hand earned his seventh save.

Baltimore has dropped six straight and 13 of 15. Matt Harvey lost his fourth consecutive start. He permitted six runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings.