Rosedale, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 19-year-old is shot several multiple times Friday night in the 6000 block of Lanette road.
Officers were called to the scene just before 10:30p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found the victim outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The teenager was transported to an area hospital for treatment but his condition is not known at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged contact Baltimore County Police by calling 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
