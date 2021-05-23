BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Three men were shot, one fatally, in separate shootings early Sunday morning, Baltimore Police said.
Officers from the Northeastern District found two men shot at 2:04 a.m. in the 1500 block of Carswell Street. Both were taken to hospitals, where one died, police said. Police did not release his identity or age. The other man is 50, and police did not detail the extent of his injuries.
In the other incident, a 20-year-old man told officers from the Southern District he had been shot in the hand about 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Huron Street, police said. He took himself to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the first incident is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100. Anyone with information about the second is asked to call the Southern District at 410-396-2499.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or visit their website.