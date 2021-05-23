ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) – Like so many people, midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy are looking forward to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Naval Academy’s Glee Club recently released a recording of Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” and posted it to their YouTube channel. The midshipmen stand socially distanced in Bancroft Hall and sing the piece a capella. An oboeist performs a solo at the beginning. Midway through the piece, they process outside, stand on Bancroft Hall’s steps and look at a clear, blue sky.
Posted on May 14, the video has nearly 15,000 views.