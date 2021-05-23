SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s No. 1 ranked and undefeated men’s lacrosse advanced to its 27th NCAA semifinals after rallying to defeat sixth-seeded Notre Dame, 14-13 in overtime, at Arlotta Stadium Sunday.
The third-seeded Terps (14-0) will face second-seeded Duke (14-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. The top four seeds advanced to the NCAA Semifinals as the other matchup pits top-seeded North Carolina (13-2) vs. fourth-seeded Virginia (12-4) at Noon. Ticket information will be announced when it is available.
Anthony DeMaio scored the game-winning goal for the Terps, 39 seconds into overtime to give Maryland the win.
Tewaaraton Award frontrunner Jared Bernhardt had five goals for the Terps, and Logan Wisnauskas scored three goals – all in the second half – as Maryland rallied back from a 12-9 deficit to tie and take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Down 12-9 early in the fourth quarter, the Terps ripped off four goals in a row to take a 13-12 lead. After Notre Dame tied the game with 4 minutes and 24 seconds left in the game, it went to overtime tied at 13-13, the seventh tie of the game.
The Terps will be appearing in their sixth NCAA Semifinal in the last seven NCAA Tournaments held (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021). Last season’s event was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
With 27 semifinal appearances, Maryland is second only to Johns Hopkins, with 29, for appearances on Championship weekend.