TOWSON, Md. — AAA predicts travel will skyrocket this summer, following last summer’s lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air travel is up more than 600 percent but most travelers plan to drive to their holiday destinations. "63 percent said they do plan to take some sort of trip this summer so we do recognize there is some sort of increased enthusiasm when it pertains to travel," said Regina Ali with AAA.
Shak MagOna is getting on a plane in a few months to head to California. Scott Borgmann is driving south to Myrtle Beach for a tournament. Both are excited to see life going back to normal. "I'm just excited to start traveling," Borgmann said.
For Jeri Wiggins travel is not in the cards anytime soon. “No. Although I’m fully vaccinated, I plan to stay put this summer,” she said.
Traffic is expected to be a factor so AAA encourages you to pack your patience.
Nico DiNenna said even though it took him $73 to fill up his truck with an increased gas process, he plans to travel. “Everyone have a great memorial day weekend and slow down stay safe,” he said.