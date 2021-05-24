BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For years, Baltimore has invested in technology for young people across the area. Now, they can start to learn to make a living out of it with a new summer internship called Baltimore Tracks.

“This 6 week paid work experience will give kids training and support as they get exposure to the fields needed for success in the tech industry,” Mayor Brandon Scott announced to the media.

Prioritizing young people in Baltimore had been a focus of the City Council, especially during the pandemic with distance learning and by providing meals. This opportunity is no different.

The summer internship was announced on Monday with a partnership alongside Baltimore City Public Schools, Pass It On and others to make the tech sector more diverse and equitable.

“I’m looking forward to my tech internship this summer as well as me continuing to improve my technology and business skills,” said Theodore Bailey, Baltimore City Student.

Mayor Scott said there has been a 20 percent growth in YouthWorkds jobs. The mayor held his first youth summit to talk about improving education, career development and ways to make the city safer on Saturday.

“We need to have classes that help with management, building your credit, why is credit so important, how to start a business. We need to make education better match these careers that the youth is actually interested in pursuing,” said Tayonna of Baltimore.

Bridging the gap in society will take years of development but this program opening the door and it’s a start to a brighter future. The city is also working to get 51 recreation centers compared to the 40 from years ago.

“It’s just being exposed in general,” said Professor Willie Sanders, Founder of Pass It On. “Our youth works is doing a great job providing that opportunity but this takes it to the next level.”