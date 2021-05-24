ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths Monday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate remain at their lowest since the start of the pandemic.
More than 2.76 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 2.04%.
Hospitalizations went down by six, now at 448 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 330 are in acute care and 118 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 458,520 total confirmed cases and 8,831 deaths.
There are 2,775,622 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,913,066 doses so far. Of those, 3,137,444 are first doses with 8,868 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,549,104 are second doses, 10,739 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 226,518 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 790 in the last day.
The state reports 68.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,978
|(207)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,644
|(602)
|14*
|Baltimore
|65,435
|(1,494)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,743
|(1,096)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,208
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,334
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,460
|(234)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,266
|(138)
|2*
|Charles
|10,802
|(194)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,820
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,720
|(316)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,029
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,510
|(276)
|5*
|Howard
|19,169
|(230)
|6*
|Kent
|1,347
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,712
|(1,497)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,813
|(1,464)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,984
|(46)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,007
|(125)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,601
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,154
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,531
|(278)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,634
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,619
|(98)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(50)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,758
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,243
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,077
|(40)
|1*
|30-39
|78,545
|(98)
|6*
|40-49
|68,357
|(260)
|5*
|50-59
|68,267
|(745)
|28*
|60-69
|45,453
|(1,482)
|18*
|70-79
|24,973
|(2,243)
|40*
|80+
|15,847
|(3,952)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|239,846
|(4,276)
|92*
|Male
|218,674
|(4,555)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|142,109
|(3,157)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|11,076
|(303)
|8*
|White (NH)
|161,939
|(4,444)
|98*
|Hispanic
|69,365
|(791)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,381
|(88)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,650
|(48)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.