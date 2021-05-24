ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Blue Angels will be flying over Annapolis this week as a part of the Naval Academy commencement.
Anne Arundel County Police remind motorists to expect traffic delays in and around the city between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Blue Angels will be practicing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The show will start at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Route 450 Naval Academy Bridge will be closed during practice runs and shows.
The U.S. Coast Guard announced maritime closures for the show last week.