By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Blue Angels will be flying over Annapolis this week as a part of the Naval Academy commencement.

Anne Arundel County Police remind motorists to expect traffic delays in and around the city between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Blue Angels will be practicing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The show will start at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Route 450 Naval Academy Bridge will be closed during practice runs and shows.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced maritime closures for the show last week.

