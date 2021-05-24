BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — After restricting volunteers for more than a year, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna announced that they welcoming back visitors beginning on June 4.
"We're excited to see old friends again and make new ones," said Volunteer Coordinator John Lanigan. "We can't wait to see everyone at the building site!"
Without volunteers, Habitat Susquehanna had to outsource work to contractors. Because of this, the prices of homes increased dramatically.
Habitat Susquehanna will be welcoming back individuals and groups of 10 or less on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Any groups interested can contact John at t jlanigan@habitatsusq.org or call 410-638-4434 ext. 7237. Interested individuals can click here.