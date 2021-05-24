TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Every student in Baltimore County has the option to go back to in-person learning for 4 days a week. This is a switch from just a week ago where the majority of the learning options were still online.

With 4 weeks left in the school year, Baltimore County officials said it’s not too late to expand in-person learning availability.

“It’s been our intent all along, our goal all along to have all students get back in school as quickly as possible,” said Charlie Herndon with Baltimore County Schools.

“There is a lot of instruction that can happen in 4 weeks,” said Cindy Sexton with the Teacher’s Association of Baltimore County. “So yes it is worth it to have students back in there for 4 weeks.”

But some parents believe the district waited too long to expand in-person learning options.

“I think they should’ve started back earlier,” one woman told WJZ. “I feel for the moms that are working and trying to balance both education, their job and having multiple children at home. I really do think they should’ve transitioned earlier.”

With COVID-19 metrics remaining low, the district rapidly made the move to get more kids back inside classrooms. It took only 3 days to get ready after the Baltimore County School Board approved the decision.

Districts across Maryland have been juggling the hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning, but come this fall, the State Board Of Education said every public school will have to offer five days of in-person learning.

A substitute teacher told WJZ that some kids are having a tough time staying on task with their work.

“It’s very hard for them to pay attention on the computer as opposed to me sitting down talking to them and teaching them as well,” said Mikala Bowman, a substitute teacher.

Although Baltimore County has the option for 4 days of in-person learning, parents can also decide to keep their children at home for virtual learning.