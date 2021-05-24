BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after he was shot in downtown Baltimore near Lexington Market Friday afternoon.
Baltimore Police responded to the 200 block of West Lexington Street around 1:20 p.m. and found the man shot. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, but later died.
Police identified him as 23 year-old Tony Hedgspeth.
We were at N. Lexington and Howard for another story when my photographer said he heard what sounded like a gunshot. At least one block was inaccessible because of the police activity.
Will update you if we get more info from police. @wjz pic.twitter.com/VgGA9T7TVz
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) May 21, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.