By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore Shooting, Crime, Downtown Baltimore, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after he was shot in downtown Baltimore near Lexington Market Friday afternoon.

Baltimore Police responded to the 200 block of West Lexington Street around 1:20 p.m. and found the man shot. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, but later died.

Police identified him as 23 year-old Tony Hedgspeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

