By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Baltimore man was killed in a fire in his home Monday evening, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

Heavy flames were coming from the two-story home in the unit block of Monastery Avenue at about 8 p.m., according to the department.

Firefighters found the man’s body on the first floor.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

