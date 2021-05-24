BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Baltimore man was killed in a fire in his home Monday evening, the Baltimore Fire Department said.
Heavy flames were coming from the two-story home in the unit block of Monastery Avenue at about 8 p.m., according to the department.
Firefighters found the man’s body on the first floor.
The fire's cause is still under investigation.
Just before 8pm, #BCFD had heavy fire showing from both floors of a 2 sty home along 63 N Monastery Ave. Once inside, the body of an adult male was located on the 1st floor. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/YBcFYXObv2
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) May 25, 2021