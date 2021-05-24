HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A man reportedly rammed into the Havre de Grace Police station Sunday night after threatening to kill several officers.
Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl, 24, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault in the first-degree, reckless endangerment, three counts of malicious destruction of property with a value greater than $1000.00.READ MORE: Maryland Records Lowest COVID-19 Numbers Since The Start Of Pandemic
Officers responded to the 400 block of Village Drive after Kahl allegedly called police and said he was going to go there to kill an officer. They found Kahl sitting inside a vehicle. As officers attempted to make contact, he started driving erratically, police said. He struck several parked cars in the process and tried to run over several responding officers.
The suspect then drove to the Havre De Grace Police Department and rammed his vehicle into another car before driving through the front doors of the station into the lobby. He then exited his vehicle and attempted to attack officers.
Officers tased him and arrested him. He was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital.
The police building sustained severe damage. No officers or staff were injured.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
