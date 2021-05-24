COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — After Prince George’s County officials announced they would be lifting all capacity and distancing restrictions for both indoor and outdoor sporting venues, Maryland Athletics announced it would welcome back fans at full capacity starting in the fall.
Normal operations will resume with mask-wearing in place. Face masks will be required for anyone over the age of five, including those fully vaccines, at all indoor venues and at crowded outdoor venues including sporting events.
“We are very grateful to the officials in the state of Maryland, Prince George’s County and the University of Maryland who continued to safely navigate us through these difficult and unprecedented times,” said Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans. “We knew the day would come when we could welcome our loyal Terp fans back to our venues at full capacity in a safe manner. This is wonderful news for our community and the entire state of Maryland. We are excited to have every seat available for our Terp Family to come out and cheer on our Terrapins.”
The Maryland football team will play seven of its 12 games in College Park this fall. Four out of their first five games will be played at home opening against non-conference rival West Virginia on Sept. 4 and welcoming Howard on Sept. 11.
Maryland will host Kent State for its final non-conference game on Sept. 25 before returning to league play on Oct. 2 at home against Iowa.
The Terps will host Indiana on Oct. 30 and then welcome Penn State the following Saturday, Nov. 6, before taking on Michigan in its home finale on Nov. 20.
New this year, fans may secure their season tickets by only initially placing 1% down.