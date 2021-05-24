JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) – You may think that because many people are getting vaccinated, Covid testing is less of a priority, but the Maryland Health Department wants you to know that it’s just as important as ever. The department is working to boost its testing numbers by bringing the tests right to you with mobile testing clinics.

Officials said this is important for people who are not yet vaccinated and who are susceptible to new and contagious variants. The health department is hosting mobile testing clinics in all 24 counties through July.

On Monday, they were set up outside Magnolia Middle School in Joppatowne.

The tests are for people who may be experiencing Covid symptoms and for those who haven’t received a Covid shot yet and are still susceptible.

Maryland is testing about 25,000 people every day, which is similar to the testing rate before the winter surge.

Right now, 43 percent of people who live in Harford County are fully vaccinated, and 51 percent have had their first shot, which is lower than the state average of 68 percent.

“Harford County, like a lot of different places around the state, you have folks who are not interested in getting the vaccines, so that makes testing all that much more important because the disease is still highly contagious. Many people who do get it do fall seriously ill and they can have long-term health effects,” said Jon Weinstein, director for the Maryland Covid-19 Testing Task Force.”

Several parents with their kids came to this clinic and said now that students are back in school regularly, it was important to get their kids tested as a precaution.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.