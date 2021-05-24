WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers announced more than $36 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support Maryland’s COVID-19 response efforts.
“Additional help from the American Rescue Plan continues to help Maryland’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts,” the lawmakers said. “This pandemic has underscored an essential need to improve our public health resources for Maryland families and this new allocation will support our state’s ability to respond to COVID-19. Team Maryland will work tirelessly to secure additional funding to ensure that our state and local health departments have the tools and resources they need to keep our communities safe.”READ MORE: More Criminals Are Using 'Ghost' Guns To Commit Violent Crimes In Baltimore, Making It Difficult For Police To Trace
The funding, coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, totals to $35,358,851. It is a part of the Health Crisis Response Program that was launched by the CDC to expand lab capacity, enhance disease surveillance and setup up state mitigation efforts.READ MORE: Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna Welcomes Back Volunteers Beginning June 4
MORE NEWS: Man Killed In Baltimore Fire Monday Evening