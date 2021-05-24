COVID LATESTMore Than 68% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received At Lease 1 Dose Of Vaccine
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:driveezmd, ez pass, Maryland News, pay by plate, Tolls, video tolls

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority explained how drivers can pay video tolls online simply by entering their license plate number.

DriveEzMD is now live and MDTA is encouraging motorist who has traveled Maryland toll roads without an EZPass or Pay-By-Plate account to search for video tolls.

READ MORE: Timothy Kahl Allegedly Threatened To Kill Havre De Grace Officer Before Ramming SUV Through Police Station's Lobby

Pay-By-Plate is a new payment option to pay Maryland tolls. After creating your account, tolls are automatically billed to your registered credit card each time you use a Maryland toll. It may be used on vehicles with 10 axles or less.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 68% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received At Lease 1 Dose Of Vaccine

Drivers can view their tolls by clicking on “Pay Tolls” and entering vehicle information. If your vehicle is not in the system, DriveEZMD is telling customers to stay tuned because additional video toll transactions will be posted.

MORE NEWS: Housing Authority Of Baltimore To Receive 278 Emergency Housing Vouchers From HUD

To check your license plate, you can visit the site here. 

CBS Baltimore Staff