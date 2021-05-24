BALTIMORE (WJZ) –- Experts said we can expect to see COVID-19 metrics continue to fall or remain low this summer, but stress that vaccine efforts should continue to be the main focus.
"The vaccine, we're getting immunity from that, we're getting immunity from natural infection. Those are definitely the biggest factors in keeping cases down," Justin Lessler of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said. "Any side effect from the vaccine, it's even worse if you get the disease."
Several colleges and universities held commencement ceremonies over the weekend.
The University of Maryland in College Park announced Monday its athletic events will be full capacity for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The Orioles announced last week that capacity restrictions at Camden Yards will be lifted June 1. The Ravens are hoping to be at full capacity for its 2021 home games.
“I would say I’m anxious and hopeful, anxious and hopeful. I hope nothing bad happens to us or to others,” Ciprian Crainiceanu said Monday.