BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kizzmekia S. Corbett, who helped develop the Moderna COVID vaccine, will speak at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health class of 2021 convocation.
The university will hold a virtual graduation on May 25 at 3 p.m.
Dr. Corbett, a viral immunologist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Vaccine Research Center, was on the National Institutes of Health team that developed the coronavirus vaccine.
More than 940 students will graduate this year and then enter the public health sector at a historic time as the world continues to recover from the pandemic, while others continue to fight COVID spikes.
“Corbett is expected to discuss how graduates’ careers in public health will be akin to a “war”—against the COVID-19 virus, as well as health inequity and injustice. Corbett will implore graduates to be prepared for a battle—to build the skills, the allies, and the purpose to fight, even when times are hard,” the university said in a release.
"Corbett spent the last several years working on coronavirus vaccines at NIH—work that resulted in the development of Moderna's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine. She's also worked to develop a universal flu vaccine," the released said. "Corbett has also been working to rebuild vaccine trust among communities of color and serves as a mentor."
You can watch it starting at 3 p.m. here: jhsph.edu/convocation