ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police need help to identify a woman found unconscious at Sandy Point State Park.
According to a tweet, police need help identifying the Jane Doe who was pulled from the water at Sandy Point.READ MORE: Maryland Athletics Will Return To Full Capacity For Sporting Events In The Fall
Officers were called to the state park around 1:38 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they learned the woman was pulled from the water and was unconscious. She was rushed to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.
They said she’s Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-2 and about 117 pounds.
Police released these photos of tattoos on her body to help identify her.READ MORE: Timothy Kahl Allegedly Threatened To Kill Havre De Grace Officer Before Ramming SUV Through Police Station's Lobby
She has a “30” on her left wrist, has a hummingbird with “Rehka” on it on her upper left outer arm, says Rehka on her left upper chest, a full sleeve tattoo on her right arm of angel playing with rosary beads, flowers and an angel, “Livestrong” on her stomach with a star, possibly a flower on her upper back and Chinese writing on her lower back.
MORE NEWS: SEE IT: Maryland Gymnast Kayla DiCello Finishes Third All-Around At GKUS Classic Behind Simone Biles
If you know this woman or have any information pertaining to this incident, please call Corporal Leonard at 443-775-9692 or our dispatch line at 410-260-8888 pic.twitter.com/0qF2Qhy8rP
— Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) May 24, 2021
If you know this woman or have any information pertaining to this incident, please call Corporal Leonard at 443-775-9692 or our dispatch line at 410-260-8888.